CBN New Security Details On New Naira Notes

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced the security measures of the new naira notes in order to protect Nigerians from becoming victims of fake naira notes. The Apex Bank made this information public in a document that was made available for security concerns because of the rise in the fabrication of counterfeit notes following the introduction of the new notes.

The new Naira notes have 23 security measures on the N1,000 note, 15 security features on the N500 note, and 10 security features on the N200 note.

Many Nigerians who had expressed anxiety over counterfeiting of the Naira notes have found solace with the unveiling of the security measures.

The CBN claims that a variety of security measures protect naira banknotes and make it simple to identify authentic notes. The raised print, the security thread, and the watermark are the unique characteristics that may be detected by touch and visibility. On the front and reverse of the notes, there are further embossed details including the picture, text, and denominational digits. The notes’ raised printing provide texture, and the security thread, which normally seems broken but isn’t when held up to light, is imprinted on both sides with the letters “CBN.”

The Naira notes are also shielded against photocopying. Additionally, there are characteristics that may be seen under ultraviolet light, such as the serial number on each banknote.

