CBN Issues Guideline for Appointment of Compliance Officers’ By Banks

December 7, 2020043
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has issued fresh guidelines for the appointment of chief compliance officers (CCOs) by banks.

In a letter signed by the apex bank’s Director, Financial Policy and Regulation Department, Kevin Amugo, and published on its website, the CBN stipulates that merchant banks, regional banks-commercial and specialized, have been granted approval to appoint CCOs on a grade not below an assistant general manager.

However, the CCOs are expected to report directly to the Executive Compliance Officer (ECO) of the financial institutions who has sole responsibility for compliance matters in the bank.

“Further to the circular Referenced FPR/DIR/GEN/CIR/06/004 of September 28, 2016 on the appointment of ECO and CCO of deposit money banks, the CBN has after due consideration and presentations by stakeholders on the size, structure, operation and dynamics of classes of operators in the sectors, reviewed the requirements for the appointment of chief compliance officers,’’ the letter added.

“Accordingly, merchant banks, regional banks-commercial and specialised are hereby granted dispensation to appoint CCOs on a grade not below an assistant general manager.

“The CCOs, will however report directly to the ECO of the financial institutions who have sole responsibility for compliance matters in the bank. Meanwhile, the requirements and responsibilities of Executive Compliance Officers remain as earlier communicated in our circular of 28 September 2016.

