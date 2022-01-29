fbpx

CBN Implements E-invoice For Imports, Exports

Economists Advise CBN To Review Forex Restriction On 40 Items

All import and export methods will require the submission of an electronic invoice according to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

This will be authenticated by the authorised-dealer banks on the Nigeria single window portal, Trade Monitoring system, effective from February 1.

The CBN divulged this on Friday in a circular signed by the Director, Trade and Exchange Department, Dr O. S. Nnaji, dated January 21, 2022, to all authorised dealers and the general public.

It said, “Further to the circular referenced TED/FEM/FPC/GEN/01/005 dated August 05, 2020, all authorised dealers and the general public are hereby informed of the introduction of e-valuator and e-invoice which replaces hard copy final invoice as part of
the documentation required for all import and export transactions.

“Effective February 1, 2022, all import and export operations will require the submission of an electronic invoice authenticated by the authorised dealer banks on the Nigeria single window portal – Trade Monitoring System.

“This new regulation is primarily aimed at achieving accurate value from import and export items in and out of Nigeria.”

The e-invoicing guidelines require that products that are more than 2.5 per cent around the vertical price would be queried and will not be allowed successful completion of Form M or Form NXP as the case may be, according to the CBN.

In the same vein, an importer/exporter of goods into Nigeria must ensure that the purchase/sale contract with a foreign supplier/buyer stipulates compliance with the obligations set out in this regulation and that the supplier’s/seller’s invoice must be submitted in electronic format and authenticated by authorised dealer bank as part of the documentation for payment.

“No importer/exporter may effect payment to the credit of any foreign supplier unless the electronic invoice has been authenticated by authorised dealer banks presented together with the relevant document for payments.”

Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

