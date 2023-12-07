CBN Governor Cardoso Approves Service Charter to Enhance Ease of Doing Business

[adsanity align='alignnone' id=362504]

In a significant move towards improving the ease of doing business in Nigeria, Mr Olayemi Cardoso, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has granted approval for the review of the CBN’s Service Charter.

This charter aligns with the requirements outlined in the Business Facilitation Act of 2022, reflecting the CBN’s commitment to facilitating a business-friendly environment in the country.

The service charter also serves as a response to the directives of SERVICOM Nigeria from The Presidency, focusing on enhancing customer service delivery. It outlines the mutual expectations between the CBN and its external customers, emphasizing transparency and efficiency.

According to a statement released by the CBN on Wednesday, the service charter defines how the bank intends to collaborate with external stakeholders to meet their service expectations, while also clarifying the expectations the bank has from its customers.

Governor Olayemi Cardoso emphasized the CBN’s dedication to delivering responsive and citizen-friendly governance. The commitment includes a focus on providing quality service that is not only efficient but also accountable and transparent.

The comprehensive document encompasses the Bank’s mandates, vision, mission, and core values. It provides a detailed list of services offered by the CBN through its various departments, accompanied by specified service standards for each offering.

Moreover, the service charter introduces a standardized Customer Complaints Form designed for reporting instances of service failure. It incorporates a mechanism to address any service-related issues promptly, ensuring that customers have a reliable channel to communicate their concerns.

This initiative is expected to contribute to a more business-friendly environment in Nigeria, promoting accountability, transparency, and enhanced service delivery within the Central Bank of Nigeria.