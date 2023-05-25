CBN Educates Women About The E-Naira

In conjunction with the Law Ladies Day event at the University of Lagos in Yaba, Lagos, the Central Bank of Nigeria has taken the eNaira sensitization effort to women.

According to a release, the project aimed to further encourage the use of eNaira, the nation’s digital currency, among Nigerian women, students, and law students who gathered for the 2023 Law Ladies’ Day program at UNILAG, Yaba, Lagos.

The CBN took advantage of the opportunity to reach out to students and other individuals on the university campus, to sensitize them on the benefits and importance of eNaira transactions and why they should use the channel, in keeping with the law ladies’ day program themed, “Defying Stereotypes: Celebrating the Different Shades of Femininity.”

It was time for women to embrace using eNaira for transactions, according to Mary Fasheitan, Special Adviser Payment Systems to the Governor, CBN. She spoke to women about the value of eNaira as well as the benefits and opportunities the digital currency presented to both the financial community and women.

She claimed that eNaira provided women with inclusion and financial independence that other financial instruments did not. It provided quick transaction times, cross-board payment options, and financial inclusion for women.

She remarked, “eNaira offers a distinctive type of Naira-denominated money. When compared to cash payments, eNaira offers improved payment prospects in retail transactions, acting as both a medium of exchange and a store of value. Its unique operational structure is very impressive and different from other types of central bank money.

Fasheitan noted that the entire world was transitioning to digital technology, and the CBN was rightly responding by establishing numerous cashless policies, of which eNaira was one.

She mentioned that the Central Bank of Nigeria was the second institution in the world and the first in Africa to establish the e-Naira. Fasheitan urged female law students to adopt eNaira since it was risk-free, secure, and entirely digitalized for transactions. You shouldn’t be concerned, she continued, as it is one of the top bank’s most secure channels for transactions.

The managing partner of Hilton Top Solicitors, Deborah Enyone Oni, also spoke at the event and praised CBN’s eNaira as a fantastic innovation.