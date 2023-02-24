CBN Disburses Cash To INEC Ahead Of Elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has received a “substantial portion” of the funds it requested from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) during the naira crisis.

Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman of INEC, confirmed receipt of the funds on Thursday during a press conference in Abuja on the commission’s activities two days before the presidential and National Assembly elections.

“The bulk of the small amount of cash that we have requested from the Central Bank of Nigeria is right now being released to the commission’s offices nationwide,” he said.

“In fact, a substantial part of it has already been received by our offices nationwide and this has greatly facilitated the movement of sensitive materials yesterday from the branches of the Central Bank to our local government areas.

“By tomorrow, we’ll batch them and then move them on Friday to the registration area centres. And then on Saturday early morning, they’ll be moved to the polling units for voting.”

In response to security concerns about the polls, Yakubu assured all stakeholders that the electoral process would take place in a safe environment.