CBN Deputy Governor Kingsley Obiora Named NEXIM Board Chairman

Kingsley Obiora, deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has been announced as the new chairman of the board of the Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM).

In a statement on Wednesday, Tayo Omidiji, head of the strategy and corporate communications of NEXIM, said Obiora would replace Joseph Nnanna, former CBN deputy governor who retired from the board in February.

Omidiji said with the appointment, Obiora would provide leadership to a team of professionals of NEXIM board toward achieving the bank’s mandate.

He listed the NEXIM mandate to include promoting economic diversification and development of the Nigerian non-oil export sector.

He said: “Obiora would bring to bear his wealth of experience as a seasoned economist and technocrat, having joined the International Monetary Fund (IMF) through the globally-competitive ‘Economist Programme’ in 2007.

“He worked in both the European department as well as the strategy, policy, and review department of the fund.”

Welcoming Obiora to the bank, Abba Bello, NEXIM Bank managing director, wished him a successful tenure in office.

Obiora assumed office as deputy governor (economic policy) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in March following his appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He is a graduate of economics from the University of Benin, Nigeria, and also holds masters and doctorate degrees in Economics from the University of Ibadan.

Source: The Cable