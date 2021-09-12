CBN Denies Rumour On Domiciliary Account Holdings

September 12, 2021 135

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) urges Nigerians to ignore reports that domiciliary account operators have been directed to convert their holdings into naira.

Osita Nwanisobi, CBN’s Director of Corporate Communications, in a statement on Saturday, said the purported directive was not from the bank.

“CBN Categorically Denies and Strongly Condemns Peddlers of, Rumour on Domiciliary Account Holdings,” Nwanisobi said via the statement.

According to him, the nation’s financial regulator is aware of a circular with a fake CBN logo issuing the said directive to Deposit Money Banks (DMBs), International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs), and members of the public.

“The attention of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been drawn to a fake circulation, in social media circles, of a circular with a fake CBN logo curiously dated “13 September 2021”, and purportedly issued by its Trade and Exchange Department to the effect that all Deposit Money Banks, International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs) and members of the public are to convert domiciliary account holdings into naira.”

Nairobi stressed that the CBN did not plan such a line of action and would have no reason to make a decision of such, saying the directive was intended to cause panic in the foreign exchange market.

“We wish to reiterate that the Bank has not contemplated, and will never contemplate, any such line of action. The speculation is a completely false narrative aimed at triggering panic in the foreign exchange market,” he said.

“It will be recalled that the Bank had previously assured members of the public that there was no plan whatsoever to convert the foreign exchange in the domiciliary accounts of customers into Naira in order to check purported shortage of availability of the United States dollars.”

The CBN spokesman, therefore, appealed to domiciliary accounts operators and members of the banking public to go about their legitimate foreign exchange transactions.

“Operators of domiciliary accounts and other members of the banking public are therefore advised to completely disregard these fictitious documents and malicious rumours, and go about their legitimate foreign exchange transactions, as we have no doubt that these rumours are only aimed at impugning the integrity of the CBN and activating chaos in the system.”

He urged the public to always verify information via CBN’s website saying, “the public should note that any circular issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is posted on its website (www.cbn.gov.ng) for the attention of the general public.”

“We also wish to warn corporate bodies and members of the public against the unauthorised use of the Bank’s logo for any purpose whatsoever. We have drawn the attention of appropriate authorities to this and culprits will be sanctioned accordingly.”