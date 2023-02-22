CBN Denies Extending Validity Of Old Naira Notes

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has stated that it has not extended the validity of old naira notes until May 1, 2023.

On Tuesday, a statement allegedly signed by CBN spokesperson Osita Nwanisobi began to circulate on social media platforms.

According to the statement, the apex bank has been directed to recirculate the old naira notes, which will be legal tender until May.

The statement in question reads: “Due to the current and unpleasant situation happening in Nigeria, In line with Mr. President.

“After having a closed meeting with him on the 20th of February, 2023, the Central Bank Of Nigeria (CBN) has been directed to ONLY reissue and recirculate the old N200, N500 and N1000 banknotes and this is expected to circulate as legal tender for 70 days up to May 1, 2023.”

“Members of the public should therefore continue to spend the old notes.

“Media practitioners are advised to PLEASE spread out this helpful information to the public.”

The deceptive statement, which has since been removed, was also shared by Aisha Buhari, President Muhammadu Buhari’s wife, on her official Facebook and Instagram page.

The CBN described the viral statement as “fake news” in a post on its Twitter account.

PLEASE BE WARY OF FAKE NEWS! pic.twitter.com/EZc6ygua3u — Central Bank of Nigeria (@cenbank) February 21, 2023