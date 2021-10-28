CBN Cautions Nigerians To ‘Beware Of Fake eNaira Social Media Accounts’

October 28, 2021 100

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has warned Nigerians to be mindful of fake social media handles of eNaira, the country’s recently unveiled digital currency.

The apex bank’s Director, Corporate Communications, Osita Nwanisobi, stated this in a disclaimer notice issued on Wednesday.

He advised Nigerians to disregard claims that the CBN, among other falsities, is disbursing the sum of 50 billion eNaira currency through various fake social media handles.

Nwanisobi listed the following — www.facebook.com/myenaira; www.instagram.com/myenaira; and www.youtube.com/myenaira — as the current official social media handles of the eNaira.

“Following the formal launch of the eNaira on Monday, October 25, 2021, the attention of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been drawn to criminal and illegal activities of some individuals and a fraudulent Twitter handle, @enaira_cbdc purported to belong to the Bank”, the notice reads.

“The impostor handle and fraudulent persons have been posting messages related to the eNaira with the intent of wooing unsuspecting Nigerians with claims that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), among other falsities, is disbursing the sum of 50 Billion eNaira currency.

“These impostors are bent on defrauding innocent and unsuspecting members of the public through the links attached to their messages for application to obtain eNaira wallets and become beneficiaries of the said 50 billion eNaira currency.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Central of Nigeria (CBN) is not the owner of that Twitter handle (@enaira_cbdc) and indeed suspended its presence on Twitter following the Federal Government’s Ban.

“In effect, the Bank is not disbursing eNaira currency to citizens. To this end, members of the public are hereby warned to be wary of fraudsters who have resolved to take advantage of unsuspecting Nigerians.”

The apex bank advised Nigerians to seek clarifications on eNaira either by visiting the website: www.enaira.gov.ng or calling the eNaira contact centre on 080069362472 or visiting any CBN Branch nearest to them.

“Any suspicious activity by members of the public should be reported to the CBN using [email protected] or to relevant law enforcement agencies. Please be guided accordingly,” the notice added.

On Monday, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rolled out eNaira in two applications — eNaira speed wallet and eNaira merchant wallet.