fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BANKING & FINANCECOVERNEWSLETTER

CBN Can Be Petitioned Over Excessive Charges By Banks – NDIC MD

November 3, 20210193
CBN Can Be Petitioned Over Excessive Bank Charges - NDIC MD

The Managing Director of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Bello Hassan, has stated that customers who have been overcharged by their bank can submit a petition to the corporation or the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to facilitate a refund.

Hassan made this known at a three-day workshop held for business editors and members of the Finance Correspondents Association of Nigeria (FICAN), He noted that it was important for bank customers to be informed on bank charges.

He gave assurance that matters bordering on customers on bank charges will be duly addressed.

“The issues of charges have been largely addressed. That is why we also have this workshop so that the finance correspondents will also help us disseminate the information,” he said.

READ ALSO: Nigeria To Unveil Zungeru, Kashimbila Hydropower Projects In December

“All we need to do is sensitise the banking public so that they can be aware that such document exists so that they are not unduly overcharged by the banks, and where customers discover that they have been overcharged, they can petition the CBN or the NDIC and it will be investigated and if the bank is found to have overcharged the customer they will be directed to make appropriate refund.

“In several instances, it has happened, and banks have made refunds to customers where they overcharged them.”

Hassan explained that the CBN already has a guideline on bank charges available to the entire public.

“So it is for us now to do more enlightenment to the banking public so that they can know what these charges are,” he added.

“The document is available on the CBN website. You can access it and see what the charges are as per those guidelines. It has already been standardised and taken care of.”

About Author

CBN Can Be Petitioned Over Excessive Charges By Banks – NDIC MD
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Gold CHEMICAL & PETRO-CHEMICALNEWSLETTER
November 30, 20180378

Fed’s Comments Pushes Gold Higher as Palladium Soars

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Gold rose on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments boosted perception the central bank would go slow on interest rate hikes next yea
Read More
BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketCOVERNEWSLETTER
February 10, 20160157

Market Capitalization Soars Marginally By N2 billion

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The equities market closed trading on Tuesday, February 9, on a positive note as market capitalization leaped marginally by N2 billion. Market breadth close
Read More
PDP 2019 General ElectionsNEWSLETTER
February 27, 20190301

Polls 2019: PDP Rejects Presidential Election Results

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has rejected the results of last Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections being announced by the Independe
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.