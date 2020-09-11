CBN, Bankers’ Committee Unveil Cyber-security & Fraud Awareness Campaign

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Bankers’ Committee have launched a cyber-security and fraud awareness campaign, called ‘Moni Sense,’ to educate members of the public on the benefits of protecting their bank and other related transaction details.

The group in a statement, stressed that as the year gradually comes to an end, comprehensive fraud and cyber security awareness was important in ensuring members of the public are informed on their role in protecting their banking information from fraudulent activities.

Speaking on the initiative, the Chairman, Financial Literacy and Public Enlightenment Sub-Committee (FLPE), Mr. Emeka Emuwa said: “Fraudsters & scammers continually devise new ways to deceive the unsuspecting public, usually with the aim of luring them to inadvertently disclose confidential bank information.

“We encourage Nigerians to always be cautious and ignore any text message, phone call, or Email asking to update your bank information, provide sensitive bank details, disclose online banking details, debit card numbers or PIN to anyone.”

Financial literacy and public enlightenment are a critical pillar of the Bankers’ Committee mandate, making initiatives like this critical to the goal of increasing the number of financially included citizens in the country.

With this initiative, the statement explained that the CBN and the Bankers’ Committee aims to ensure Nigerians are empowered with critical information and knowledge necessary to make important financial decisions, enhance economic prosperity and continue to drive poverty reduction across the country.