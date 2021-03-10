fbpx
CBN Awards N253.54 Million For Healthcare Research

March 10, 20210116
Naira4Dollar: CBN's New Initiative Out Of Bangladesh's Cash Incentive Book

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has awarded N253.54 million grants to five researchers in support of research and development in Nigeria’s health sector.

The fund, according to the apex bank in a statement on Wednesday, was disbursed under its Healthcare Sector Research and Development Intervention Scheme (HSRDIS).

It said the HSRDIS Body of Experts (BoE) evaluated 68 proposals out of 286 submissions made by researchers across the country.

The CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, urged corporate institutions to support research and development for the overall good of Nigeria.

Emefiele, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; and Minister of State (Health), Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora drum support for R & D in Nigeria’s health sector.

Emefiele restated the bank’s commitment to supporting the growth of Nigeria’s health sector and assured researchers of more grants based on recommendation of HSRDIS Body of Experts (BoE).

CBN Awards N253.54 Million For Healthcare Research
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

