CBN Announces Deadline Extension For Submission Of Proposals For InfraCorp

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced the extension of the deadline for the submission of final proposals regarding the interest of asset managers to manage the Infrastructure Corporation of Nigeria Limited (InfraCorp).

This development was disclosed in a statement, adding that the “process remains the same”.

It said, “Reference is made to the request by the Promoters (the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Africa Finance Corporation, and the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority), for Expressions of Interest from qualified asset managers active in the infrastructure sector to manage the Infrastructure Corporation of Nigeria Limited (InfraCorp).

“This communique is to convey an extension to the deadline for receipt of final proposals in response to the detailed Request for Proposals (RfP) from 12 noon Nigerian time on 16 March 2021 by 2 weeks to 12 noon Nigerian time on 30 March 2021.

“The process remains the same such that upon expression of interest, the Promoters shall share a detailed RfP document providing potential asset managers with the necessary information to prepare appropriate proposals in line with the Promoters’ requirements.”