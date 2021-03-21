fbpx
CBN Adds Additional N150bn To Targeted Credit Facility

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSNEWSLETTER

CBN Adds Additional N150bn To Targeted Credit Facility

March 21, 20210105
Crpto Trading Threatening Nigeria’s Financial Stability - CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria has upped the funding of the Targeted Credit Facility (TCF) by double, owing to the “success” of the programme.

This was disclosed by the CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele during a 30th workshop for finance editors and journalists.

The CBN governor’s proxy at the event Deputy Governor Corporate Services Adamu Lamtek said, “We initially created a N150 billion Targeted Credit Facility for affected households and small and medium enterprises through the NIRSAL Microfinance Bank. Already, N149.21 billion has been disbursed to 316,869 beneficiaries.

“Given the resounding success of this programme and its positive impact on output growth, we have decided to double this fund to about N300 billion in order to accommodate many more beneficiaries and boost consumer expenditure which should positively stimulate the economy.”

READ ALSO: FG Moves To Recover N100 Billion Debt From Lottery Operators

Little Info…

The CBN initiated the Targeted Credit Facility fund as a stimulus package to aid Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and households who had been negatively hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Businesses are eligible to a maximum of 25 percent of the company’s average three-year annual returns.

About Author

CBN Adds Additional N150bn To Targeted Credit Facility
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Oil NEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
February 6, 2019098

Oil Falls on U.S. Factory Data, But Supply Lifts Price Outlook

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Oil prices fell on Tuesday, a day after data showing a decline in U.S. factory orders dragged both benchmarks down from 2019 highs. Despite the slide, inves
Read More
February 28, 2013054

Nasarawa Killings: Students provoked, as Army Denies Complicity

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) united to fight for four of its own who were mauled down by the bullets of law enforcement agents invit
Read More
August 21, 2014072

Licenses of Inactive Stockbroking Firms To Be Revoked

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has stated that it will revoke the licence any of its dealing member firm that is inactive for six consecutive months. The
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.