Cavista Holdings Unveiled As Gold Sponsor For US Africa Business Summit 2024

Cavista Holdings will take part in the US Africa Business Summit 2024 as as a Gold Sponsor , the event slated to be held at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, US, from May 6th to 9th, 2024.

Themed “Partnering for Sustainable Success,” this year’s summit promises to be a pivotal gathering, drawing together over 1000 distinguished political and business leaders from Africa and the United States.

“The summit aims to foster robust discussions and forge stronger business connections between the two regions, with attendees representing a diverse spectrum including heads of state, international investors, government officials, and multilateral stakeholders.

Among the notable African leaders gracing the event are Vice President Kashim Shettima from Nigeria, H.E. Joseph Boakai, President of the Republic of Liberia, H.E. Lazarus Chakwera, President of the Republic of Malawi, H.E. Joao Lourenço, President of the Republic of Angola, H.E. Mokgweetsi E. K. Masisi, President of the Republic of Botswana, H.E. José Maria Neves, President of the Republic of Cabo Verde, and Hon. Nthomeng Majara, Deputy Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Lesotho.

Speaking on behalf of Cavista Holdings, its chairman – Niyi John Olajide, who is also Chairman of the Corporate Council on Africa, the organizing body of the Summit, expressed his anticipation for the event: “The private sector is the engine of economic growth. This summit offers a unique platform to showcase the potential for growth in our region and to accelerate opportunities for companies across Africa.”

Managing Director of Cavista Holdings, Dele Odufuye, added, “We are thrilled to be a sponsor of this summit. It presents an invaluable opportunity for us to share our journey, elevate our brand, and foster meaningful connections with key stakeholders from both the US and Africa.”

Cavista Holdings looks forward to contributing to the dialogue on sustainable business partnerships and driving positive economic growth across borders at the US Africa Business Summit 2024.

