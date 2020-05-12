Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria Offers 425 Health Facilities as Isolation Centres

The Catholic Bishop Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has offered all its 425 health facilities across the country as isolation centres for COVID-19.

Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), who disclosed this at the presidential task force briefing on Monday said state governments can now take advantage of the facilities.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had said no state in the country has enough bed spaces for COVID-19 patients.

But Mustapha said the recent donations would add as support for the state governments.

“As part of efforts to support the states in the establishment of the isolation and treatment centres, I wish to remind our governors that the Catholic Bishops Conference has volunteered all the 425 hospitals and clinics nationwide for adaptation and use as isolation centres,” he said.

“Governors are encouraged to please approach Catholic Bishops in their states to access these facilities.

“​As a further cost-effective measure, I also wish to remind subnational authorities that the Nigeria Institute of Architects has pledged the pro bono services of their members to modify, design and supervise all COVID-19 related projects nationwide. Again, we urge that this offer be taken up speedily.”

The SGF also said The THISDAY Dome treatment and isolation facility in Abuja would be inaugurated on Tuesday.

Nduka Obaigbena, publisher of THISDAY newspaper, had donated the facility to support the fight against COVID-19.

“It will add a total of 270 beds to our isolation capacity in Abuja. This is a private sector-driven initiative and we commend the efforts of this Thisday, NNPC, Sahara Energy Group, CCECC and all the partners involved in this enterprise,” Mustapha said.