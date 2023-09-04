Catalyzing Investment In Nigerian Energy: Platform Petroleum Limited Joins AEW 2023 As A Silver Sponsor

The development of the country’s 37 billion barrels of proven crude oil reserves and 200 trillion cubic feet of natural gas will position Nigeria as both a regional petroleum hub and major global exporter, creating a wealth of opportunities for economic growth on the back of hydrocarbon revenue.

Leading the charge to monetize domestic oil and gas resources are Nigerian-based E&P companies such as Platform Petroleum Limited, a company which remains dedicated to driving investment and development across Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

Platform Petroleum Limited has joined the African Energy Week (AEW) 2023 conference and exhibition, scheduled for October 16–20 in Cape Town, as a silver sponsor. This strategic sponsorship underscores Platform Petroleum Limited’s steadfast commitment to expanding Nigeria’s energy sector.

As a wholly Nigerian-owned company, Platform Petroleum Limited stands as a shining example of dedication, aiming to play a pivotal role in reshaping the continent’s energy landscape and providing sustainable solutions to fuel Africa’s growth.

Platform Petroleum Limited’s remarkable journey in Nigeria’s energy landscape has yielded triumphs, with the Egbaoma Field as a shining example. Covering 136 square kilometers within OML 38 in the Northern Depo-belt of the Niger Delta Basin, this field has been a significant milestone for the company.

Secured in 2003/2004, the field development activities commenced in 2005 in joint venture partnership with Newcross Petroleum, and by 2007, first oil was achieved. Since then, Platform Petroleum Limited has continuously improved and optimized operations, with over nine workover operations, three wells drilled, and two side tracks executed to date.

Additionally, the company achieved remarkable milestones in 2018. The year concluded with a cumulative production of over one million barrels and significant revenue growth compared to the previous year.

In the gas sector, the Platform/Newcross Joint Venture executed additional commitments, increasing lean gas supply to 45 million standard cubic feet per day with various third-party off-takers. A pivotal moment in the field’s development was the upgrade of the Flow Station in 2013/2014 to include XHP Production and Test Separators, allowing for the optimization of gas condensate Wells and handling 40MMscfd gas production.

The company’s commitment to gas commercialization aligns with the Federal Government’s zero-flare policy. This journey reflects Platform Petroleum Limited’s unwavering dedication to sustainable growth, operational excellence, and a brighter energy future for Nigeria and beyond.

The company’s projects in progress include a drilling campaign targeting a minimum of 5,000 barrels of oil per day and the NGC gas monetization, aiming for first commercial lean gas by Q3/Q4. Flowstation upgrade projects for enhanced process and product recovery also take center stage, shaping the company’s medium to long-term future.

Meanwhile, Platform Petroleum Limited is dedicated to promoting and adhering to a robust Local Content Policy that exemplifies its commitment to the communities and regions in which it operates.

With a strong emphasis on local participation, the company has achieved impressive levels of engagement in various sectors, including engineering services, fabrication and construction, well drilling services, materials and procurement, and subsurface petroleum engineering and seismic.

Additional services include transportation supply disposal services, health safety and environment, information systems and information technology, logistics services, and general banking services. These efforts reflect Platform Petroleum Limited’s determination to empower local talent, stimulating economic growth and enhancing sustainability within the areas in which the company conducts its operations.

“Platform Petroleum Limited’s journey in Nigeria’s energy landscape is a testament to the transformative power of commitment and innovation. They have not only achieved remarkable milestones but have also demonstrated a deep dedication to local participation.

The company’s accomplishments in the Egbaoma Field, strides in gas commercialization, and unwavering commitment to local content are truly commendable. Platform Petroleum Limited is shaping a brighter energy future for Nigeria and the continent as a whole,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber (AEC).

Platform Petroleum Limited joins a strong delegation from Nigeria comprising oil and gas Ministers, service companies and technology providers, and more. An Invest in Nigeria Energies session will further connect foreign companies and capital to Nigerian opportunities, with companies such as Platform Petroleum Limited set to drive the next wave of partnerships.