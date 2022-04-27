Cascador Begins Application For Entrepreneurship Training

April 27, 2022 114

Cascador, a non-profit organisation, has begun its 2022 applications for Nigerian mid-stage entrepreneurs.

Cascador is a programme that helps African entrepreneurs to expand their businesses and enhance their leadership skills by working with flourishing American and Nigerian entrepreneurs

Cascador, launched in 2019 and now in its third year, will host ten entrepreneurs at the Lagos Business School from October 31st – November 4th, 2022. The application deadline for interested participants is slated for July 1st, 2022.

According to the statement, the Cascador programme had elevated two successful cohorts of entrepreneurs and their companies through a unique blend of education, mentoring, pitch training, and personalised support.

While commenting on the initiative, a biotech entrepreneur, Cascador Co-Founder and CEO of Immunext, Dave DeLucia, noted, “Cascador was founded to fill a notable gap in the accelerator space between start-up-oriented programmes and accelerators for more mature businesses that extend capital and take equity upon acceptance.

“Every Cascador faculty member and mentor is driven to help African entrepreneurs succeed by leveraging our years of experience and knowledge base.”

He added, “Many of our fellows have participated in early-stage accelerators and use Cascador as a springboard to fast-track organic business growth or prepare for global accelerators like YC, Harambe, and TechStars. It really meets a unique need.

“The preliminary coaching in business fundamentals precedes an intensive week of in-person training, sharing, and practice. After the live program at Lagos Business School from November 1st through 5th, we follow up with six months of post-program mentoring and quarterly group learning sessions. It’s a formula designed to turbo-charge small businesses and positively impact their leaders personally.”

The Cascador Faculty and former Managing Director of GlaxoSmithKline Nigeria, Chidi Okoro, said, “We consciously target mid-stage entrepreneurs who have a track record of sales and fundraising.”