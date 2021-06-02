fbpx
Carlo Ancelotti To Return As Real Madrid’s Coach

June 2, 2021097
Real Madrid revealed on Tuesday that Carlo Ancelotti will return as the Spanish club’s coach for the next three seasons.

The club stated that Ancelotti, the 61-year-old Italian, who won the Champions League for Real Madrid during his first spell at the club between 2013 and 2015, will sign his new deal and be presented to the media on Wednesday.

Ancelotti joined Everton in December 2019 and thanked the English club and its fans “for the tremendous support they have all given me”.

“While I have enjoyed being at Everton I have been presented with an unexpected opportunity which I believe is the right move for me and my family at this time,” he added in a statement published on Everton’s website.

The English club said it would “begin the process of appointing a new manager immediately and will provide updates in due course.”

Accomplishment

Real won the Champions League three times under Zidane but ended the 2020-21 campaign without a trophy having finished second in La Liga behind city rivals Atletico Madrid.

The Spanish giants also lost to eventual winners Chelsea in the Champions League semi-finals.

It was the first time that the 13-time European champions had failed to win a trophy in 11 seasons.

