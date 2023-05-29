CareerLife Empowers Career Women To Re-enter Workplace

CareerLife Nigeria, a well-known non-governmental organization dedicated to supporting career success, has announced the completion of the second batch of its career moms mentorship program.

According to a release, the program is especially intended to help mothers who took time off from their careers to raise children and are having trouble reentering the workforce.

Yewande Jinadu, the founder of CareerLife Nigeria, stated that many women have a terrible time trying to get back to work after having children and frequently give up on their careers completely.

After going through these difficulties after the birth of my first child, I made the decision to start this program to give women the crucial support network they required to regain control of their professions.

She claimed that during the organization’s most recent 10-week mentorship program, participants actively participated in insightful conversations about overcoming stereotypes and barriers at work, challenging limiting beliefs, navigating office politics skillfully, avoiding common job search pitfalls, and prioritizing overall well-being as women.

Throughout its run, the program promoted transformative conversations by concentrating on issues that were empowering.

She emphasized that the Career Moms program placed a strong emphasis on participant development and progress, which raised members’ visibility on professional networking sites.

In expressing her gratitude, one of the workshop participants said, “Through the program, I regained my enthusiasm for reading and writing.”

“I updated my CV using the detailed template provided, which resulted in two invitations to interviews in less than two weeks. Despite turning down a job offer because of unfavorable terms, my confidence has grown immensely. I am now confident in my ability, she further said.

Another participant, who also expressed her renewed tenacity, said, “I continually remind myself to keep focused on my goals regardless of the current conditions, I am not defined by a break in my career.”

The organization’s efforts to give Nigerian adolescents essential employable skills and combat unemployment while adhering to Sustainable Development Goal 8 included this transformative program, which was one of those attempts.

The organization promised to keep creating and carrying out different events and programs.