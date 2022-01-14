fbpx

Cardinalstone Securities Traded N143.6bn On NGX

January 14, 2022070
Cardinalstone Securities Limited announced it traded a total value of N143.6bn on the Nigerian Exchange Limited.

This was according to the NGX broker performance report, released  at the close of trading on December 31, 2021.

It said, “In addition, the firm was number one by trade volume, executing more than 15 billion units of shares in 2021.

“The NGX report states that Cardinalstone accounted for about nine per cent of total trade volume and about eight per cent of trade value in 2021.”

The Managing Director, CardinalStone Securities Limited, Elile Olutimayin, said the firm leveraged the synergy and relationships garnered across all of its business units and subsidiaries to drive transactions in Nigeria’s capital market, executing trade value above N140bn.

“What has placed us apart from others is the unique, insightful, and innovative trade ideas, robust investment research, and solutions we consistently churn out to clients, ensuring that our customers consistently meet their investment objectives despite the tough macro environment.”

During the year, we improved the quality of service to our clients, deepened our product offerings, and made significant progress in onboarding strategic investors, foreign fund managers, and local asset managers. This stands as our best-ever yearly performance on the NGX.

Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

