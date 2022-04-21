fbpx

CardinalStone Partners Limited Joins Other Corporates To Quote Commercial Paper On FMDQ Exchange

April 21, 20220107

In maintaining its support for the development of the Nigerian debt capital markets (DCM), FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited (“FMDQ Exchange” or the “Exchange”) uses its platform, to efficiently enhance the registration, listing, quotation and trading of debt securities in the Nigerian financial markets space.

In this regard, the Board Listings and Markets Committee of the Exchange has approved the quotation of the CardinalStone Partners Limited ₦10.00 billion Series 2 Commercial Paper (CP) under its ₦10.00 billion CP Issuance Programme on the Exchange platform.

CardinalStone Partners Limited (the “Issuer”) is a full-service investment banking and financial services company that provides services encompassing financial advisory, asset management, securities trading, share registration, and consumer finance on a retail and institutional scale.

The proceeds from this CP, which is co-sponsored by FBNQuest Merchant Bank Limited – lead sponsor; CardinalStone Partners Limited, EAC Advisory Limited, FCMB Capital Markets Limited and United Capital PLC – all Registration Member (Quotations) of the Exchange, will be utilised by the Issuer to support its short-term financing requirements.

The successive and successful admittance of the securities listed and quoted so far in the year 2022, following the due approvals obtained, attests to the efficient and uniquely tailored listing and quotation service offered by FMDQ Exchange – Nigeria’s largest securities exchange by market turnover (with an annual average of c. ₦166 trillion over the last eight (8) years).

The quotation of this CP on the Exchange’s platform validates its conscious drive to support the goals of corporate businesses in meeting their capital raising needs and to deepen the Nigerian financial markets. FMDQ Exchange is committed to powering the growth of the Nigerian DCM by steadfastly availing its efficient platform for the registration, listing, quotation and trading of securities.

About Author

CardinalStone Partners Limited Joins Other Corporates To Quote Commercial Paper On FMDQ Exchange
Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

