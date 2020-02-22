Cardi B Announces Plan to Visit Africa Again

Cardi B Announces Plan to Visit Africa Again

- February 22, 2020
Cardi B

American rapper, Cardi B has announced that she will be coming to Africa soon.
Cardi announced it on her twitter handle while responding to a tweet from someone.
She said: “SOUTH AFRICA!! Chioma B is coming !!!!…. Teach me more bout your country in the comments.”

In 2019, Cardi B was Africa for the first time and visited Lagos and Ghana.
While in Nigeria, she was given a Nigerian name Chioma B.

