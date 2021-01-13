fbpx
Capitol Riot: US Lowers Flag To Honour Slain Police Officers

INTERNATIONALNEWS

January 13, 2021017
Donald Trump, the President of the United States, ordered the country’s flag to be flown at half-mast to honour the police officers who died during the invasion of the US Capitol which occurred on January 6, 2021.

Officers Brian D. Sicknick and Howard Liebengood lost their lives when a mob invaded the building in a bid to stop the affirmation of the election of President-elect Joe Biden.

Trump signed a statement that ordered the country’s flag to be flown at half-mast today to honour the officers and other law enforcement agencies in the US.

This will be observed at the White House, military posts and in all the country’s embassies and territories until sunset of today.

He said, “As a sign of respect for the service and sacrifice of United States Capitol Police Officers Brian D. Sicknick and Howard Liebengood, and all Capitol Police Officers and law enforcement across this great Nation by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, January 13, 2021.

“I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.”

