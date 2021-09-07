fbpx

Cape Verde vs Nigeria: Team news, Prediction, Time & Where To Watch

September 7, 2021091
The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be up against Cape Verde in the  Qatar 2022 FIFA World cup qualifying match on Tuesday 9th, September 2021 at the Estadio Municipal Aderito Sena, Mindelo stadium.

The Super Eagles go into the match as Group C leader after defeating Liberia 2-0 in their qualification first match at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

Team news

Leicester City forward, Kelechi Iheanacho scored a brace to give the Nigeria senior football team the needed maximum 3 points against Liberia but will miss some of their best legs against Cape Verde.

Due to the  British government strict regulations on red list countries on Covid-19 which Cape Verde is one, Nigeria’s UK-based players such as Iheanacho, Ndidi and others have been excluded from the team list.

The Nigeria team have landed in Cape Verde and also carried out a training session.

Cape Verde vs Nigeria: Super Eagles Team list

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (APOEL Nicosia, Cyprus); Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa); Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam, The Netherlands)

Defenders: Chidozie Awaziem (FC Boavista, Portugal); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany); Abdullahi Shehu (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Valentine Ozornwafor (Sporting Charleroi, Belgium); Tyronne Ebuehi (Venezia FC, Italy);

Midfielders: Chidera Ejuke (CSKA Moscow, Russia); Innocent Bonke (Malmo FF, Sweden); Kingsley Michael (Bologna FC, Italy); Adekunele Adeleke (Abia Warriors);

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Fatih Karagumruk, Turkey); Samuel Kalu (FC Bordeaux, France); Victor Osimhen (Napoli FC, Italy); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Paul Onuachu (KRC Genk, Belgium); Terem Moffi (FC Lorient, France); Henry Onyekuru (Olympiacos FC, Greece)

What Time is Cape Verde vs Nigeria match?

The kick-off time for the match is 5pm West African Time.

Where To Watch

Nigeria TV channelOnline stream
AIT, NTAHesgoal.com

https://www.livesoccertv.com/match/3998136/cape-verde-islands-vs-nigeria/

Gabriel Alabi
Gabriel Alabi is a graduate of the prestigious Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), a content writer/digital marketer/SEO Expert. He is also a sports enthusiast/writer. He can be reached via – [email protected]

