Canon Launches Student Development Programme For Aspiring Photojournalists

Canon launches its seventh student programme, acting as a springboard for burgeoning photojournalists to develop and showcase their work.

100 students to receive mentorship from industry experts representing established news agencies and news publications, as well as Canon Ambassadors.

A shortlist of 30 students will be invited to take part in a five-day workshop in Girona, including a visit to Visa pour l’Image, where they can form new connections with professionals and peers.

The final five mentees will be granted an exclusive Canon-curated experience at the Hamburg Portfolio Review .

Applications opened from Monday 13th March to students across Europe, Middle East and Africai

Canon once again opens its prestigious Canon Student Development Programme (CSDP) for applications today, marking its seventh iteration of the programme that has already supported hundreds of aspiring photographers in taking the first vital steps towards a career in photojournalism. The industry-leading initiative offers access and exposure to experienced professionals from the photographic community and the opportunity to attend key industry events.

CSDP has established itself as an invaluable springboard to the next generation of photojournalists. Former alumni have gone on to work for reputable news agencies and internationally renowned publications, such as 2021 alumni Chiara Negrello, whose work has since been regularly featured in the New York Times, 2022 alumni Vasilis Tsiolis, whose intimate portrayal of nomadic goat herders in Greece has been covered by the Guardian, and Swiss-based Sara Affolter, who has been supported by her CSDP mentor Ulla Lohmann throughout the process of publishing her first book on animal rights.

The programme is open to students and internsi residing and studying in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, from March 13th until April 16th. A limited number of spaces will also be available to talent endorsed by industry professionals.

Submissions will be judged by a panel of editors from Getty Images, Reuters, AFP and EPA who will decide on the initial 100-strong cohort of the region’s most promising young storytellers.

One-to-one mentorships

The selected 100 students will be partnered up with one of the programme’s expert mentors, with the aim to discuss their current work and longer-term career aspirations in dedicated one-to-one sessions.

Virtual reviews throughout summer will help refine their portfolio and project synopsis – with a particular focus on exploring different editing options and ways to further strengthen narrative skills and develop authorial signatures.

Canon Ambassador and photojournalist, Daniel Etter said, “The Canon Student Development Programme has become one of the leading initiatives supporting and connecting young photographers.

“For me, it has been a privilege to follow previous students’ work and growth over the years. It is fantastic to see that this year’s programme again offers access to one of the industry’s major events and most esteemed photojournalists, as well as financial support that gives young photographers a platform to launch their careers.”

Girona workshop and Visa pour l’Image in Perpignan, France

In September, up to 30 students will be invited to a five-day Canon workshop in a grand Catalan farmhouse in Girona, Spain, concluding with a final night’s stay at the Visa pour l’Image international photojournalism festival in Perpignan, France.

The workshop will offer an intimate forum to exchange ideas and build relationships with renowned professionals from the world of photography, such as award-winning photojournalist Brent Stirton, Head of Photography at The Guardian, Fiona Shields and Lars Lindemann, Director of Photography at Germany’s GEO Magazine.

Group portfolio reviews offer a rich learning opportunity for students and a chance to both critique the work of their fellow peers, as well as receive professional feedback on their own. Canon Ambassador Paolo Verzone will also deliver a practical hands-on lighting masterclass for participants.

Aside from taking in the key exhibitions and evening screenings during Visa pour l’Image, students will also have the opportunity to participate in additional portfolio reviews and further expand their network.

Hamburg Portfolio Review

After finessing their portfolio and learning how to present their work in the various programme modules, a final group of five mentees will be given the opportunity to attend Hamburg Portfolio Review.

During a three-day trip, each student will take part in individual portfolio reviews and attend a series of exclusive media appointments with key editors in the industry. Each participant will also receive a €2,000 grant and top-of-the-line Canon equipment to support their next creative chapter.