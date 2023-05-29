Canada To Fasten Temporary, Permanent Visa Process

Canada has announced more expedited Temporary Residence Visa (TRV) processing and more thoughtful application procedures.

In a statement, Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Sean Fraser stated that the new approach will allow families to be together sooner while their permanent residence is being finalized.

He stated that in the future, the majority of these applications will be processed within 30 days, and applicants will benefit from processing methods tailored to their special situation as spouses and dependents.

The Minister stated that numerous applications have already been completed using these new technologies, with an approval rate of 93%.

“Family reunification through immigration is not only a matter of compassion; it is a fundamental pillar of Canadian society. Today’s announcement is a mandate commitment to help build inclusive and resilient communities.

“We are supporting Canadians and newcomers by reuniting families faster, and also allowing them to work and support themselves more quickly once they’re here.

“By doing so, Canada is helping newcomers achieve their true potential, while also strengthening Canada’s economy and social fabric,” Fraser said.

Additionally, spousal applicants and other open work permit holders whose licenses expire between August 1 and the end of 2023 will be able to renew their work permits for an additional 18 months.

According to the statement, a comparable option was recently made available to many people with expired post-graduate employment permits.

