fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER

Canada Sources $2.8m Funding For Nigerian Ecosystem Builders

February 23, 2022068
Canada

A Support Organization in Alberta, Canadian Imperial Advantage (CIA) has announced that they will receive $2.8 million in federal funding through the Black Entrepreneurship Program National Ecosystem Fund supporting up to 300 businesses and providing training for 100 Black entrepreneurs.

This week, the Minister of Northern Affairs, Daniel Vandal, who is responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, and the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, met with two Black-led organizations to hear their vision to support entrepreneurship and meet the needs of Black business owners across Western Canada and announced a federal investment of $5.4 million to help them turn that vision into a reality.

The President, Canadian Imperial Advantage, Popoola Akande, said, “Access to capital is a key factor for most businesses, especially SMEs, so we have made it our core offering to support the business network with credit advisory services. There are opportunities out there, change the way you think about business, think big, and let’s do it!
Popoola added,

“We thank the Government of Canada and the Honorable Minister Daniel Vandal, for giving us the opportunity to help more Black business owners in Canada.

“A healthy economy is one where everyone has equal opportunity to participate and thrive, and where no one is left behind. The Government of Canada is continuing to strengthen the National entrepreneurship ecosystem for Canada’s Black entrepreneurs and business owners.”

The Project Director, Bola Badmus told the minister at the announcement that “Through the National Ecosystem Fund, Canadian Imperial Advantage will build a truly-supportive business ecosystem that helps black businesses transition smoothly from the impact of COVID-19 pandemic and incubate new businesses through the value chain, from ideation to inclined profitability.”

Over the years, the CIA thrives on strategic partnerships and collaborations to develop an inclusive business advancement framework that helps Black entrepreneurs gain access to capital as well as increase productivity and/ or efficiency through professional training, high-impact mentoring, capacity building, and socio-economic empowerment.

Canadian Imperial Advantage is an organization led by Nigerian-born executives with a strong focus on promoting entrepreneurship and business growth in Canada.

CIA, as they are fondly called is receiving $2.8 million to establish and deliver the Black Business Advancement Program. This program will support entrepreneurship and meet the needs of Black entrepreneurs and business owners in central and northern Alberta.

The Black Business Advancement Project will also provide expertise and knowledge to Black business owners including Newcomers, to help them find and create business opportunities, access financing, and strengthen their businesses.

NAICOM To Launch Digital Insurance Solution
Related tags :

About Author

Canada Sources $2.8m Funding For Nigerian Ecosystem Builders
Boluwatife Oshadiya Lagos, Nigeria
Boluwatife Oshadiya is a graduate of Mass communication with a passion for content creation and digital marketing. He aspires to become a very well known and respected member of his field of study and can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

VAIDS COVERNEWSLETTER
March 19, 20180228

Buhari Has Invested N2.5trn in Infrastructure Since 2015 — Adeosun

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The President Muhammadu Buhari administration has invested N2.5 trillion in infrastructure since coming into power in 2015, Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi A
Read More
Sanusi EDUCATION & TRAININGNEWSLETTER
September 17, 20200313

Girl-Child Education is Crucial to Nigeria’s Socio-Economic Development – Sanusi

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Former Central Bank Governor, Lamido Sanusi has stated his belief that educating the girl-child is crucial to Nigeria’s socio-economic development. Mr Sanus
Read More
Edo Govt To Provide Easy Access To Quality Education COVEREDUCATION & TRAININGNEWSLETTER
February 18, 20200333

Open Schooling Program: FG Shortlists 6 Schools for Trial

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Federal Government has selected six northern states for the pilot phase of its Open Schooling Programme (OSP). OSP which was launched in early 2019 is a
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.