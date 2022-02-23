Canada Sources $2.8m Funding For Nigerian Ecosystem Builders

February 23, 2022 68

A Support Organization in Alberta, Canadian Imperial Advantage (CIA) has announced that they will receive $2.8 million in federal funding through the Black Entrepreneurship Program National Ecosystem Fund supporting up to 300 businesses and providing training for 100 Black entrepreneurs.

This week, the Minister of Northern Affairs, Daniel Vandal, who is responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, and the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, met with two Black-led organizations to hear their vision to support entrepreneurship and meet the needs of Black business owners across Western Canada and announced a federal investment of $5.4 million to help them turn that vision into a reality.

The President, Canadian Imperial Advantage, Popoola Akande, said, “Access to capital is a key factor for most businesses, especially SMEs, so we have made it our core offering to support the business network with credit advisory services. There are opportunities out there, change the way you think about business, think big, and let’s do it!

Popoola added,

“We thank the Government of Canada and the Honorable Minister Daniel Vandal, for giving us the opportunity to help more Black business owners in Canada.

“A healthy economy is one where everyone has equal opportunity to participate and thrive, and where no one is left behind. The Government of Canada is continuing to strengthen the National entrepreneurship ecosystem for Canada’s Black entrepreneurs and business owners.”

The Project Director, Bola Badmus told the minister at the announcement that “Through the National Ecosystem Fund, Canadian Imperial Advantage will build a truly-supportive business ecosystem that helps black businesses transition smoothly from the impact of COVID-19 pandemic and incubate new businesses through the value chain, from ideation to inclined profitability.”

Over the years, the CIA thrives on strategic partnerships and collaborations to develop an inclusive business advancement framework that helps Black entrepreneurs gain access to capital as well as increase productivity and/ or efficiency through professional training, high-impact mentoring, capacity building, and socio-economic empowerment.

Canadian Imperial Advantage is an organization led by Nigerian-born executives with a strong focus on promoting entrepreneurship and business growth in Canada.

CIA, as they are fondly called is receiving $2.8 million to establish and deliver the Black Business Advancement Program. This program will support entrepreneurship and meet the needs of Black entrepreneurs and business owners in central and northern Alberta.

The Black Business Advancement Project will also provide expertise and knowledge to Black business owners including Newcomers, to help them find and create business opportunities, access financing, and strengthen their businesses.