Canada Records Cases of New COVID-19 Variant

December 27, 2020 44

Canada’s health authorities have confirmed the country’s first two cases of a very infectious COVID-19 variant on Saturday that recently emerged in Britain.

“The cases are a couple from Durham with no known travel history, exposure or high-risk contacts,” Barbara Yaffe, acting chief medical officer for Ontario, said in a statement.

The couple has been placed in isolation, according to the statement, the same day that Ontario reimposed a lockdown for several weeks due to a spike in Covid-19 cases in the province since early December.

New Strain of COVID-19

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, on Wednesday, said that Canada would prolong its suspension of passenger flights from the UK until January 6 in light of the coronavirus strain sweeping Britain.

The discovery of two cases in Ontario “further reinforces the need for Ontarians to stay home as much as possible and continue to follow all public health advice, including the provincewide shutdown measures beginning today,” said Yaffe.

READ ALSO: Naira Will Decline in Value in January 2021 – CBN

The lockdown in Ontario, Canada’s most populous province at some 14 million residents, will last 28 days in the south of the region and 14 days in the north.

Private indoor gatherings outside the family circle are banned. Essential businesses, such as grocery stores and pharmacies, will be allowed to remain open, but restaurants will be limited to take-out or delivery service.

As of Saturday, Canada had recorded more than 534,000 cases of COVID-19 with more than 14,700 deaths.