CAN Urges CBN To Tackle Loan Sharks

March 24, 20220321
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to tackle the peril of “loan sharks” defrauding people in the nation.

CAN made this appeal via a statement on Wednesday by Joseph Daramola, the General Secretary of the Christian body.

Loan sharks offer loans at extremely high rate returns, strict terms of collection upon failure, and generally operate outside the law.

“Our attention has been drawn to the antics of some faceless people who are unknown in the financial sector but giving out loan facilities to vulnerable people as a result of economic predicaments in the country,” the statement reads.

“According to our findings, some unscrupulous people developed their apps to extort money from innocent people on the pretext of giving them short loan facilities.

“Their interests are not only higher than the banks, but they use blackmail and other antics to get their money back.”

CAN said that apart from the “ungodly interests”, the dubious companies also harassed and embarrassed the contacts of their victims, asking them for their intervention to recover their money.

“These are not only against the financial regulation but totally unacceptable, irresponsible, suicidal and unfair,” the statement adds.

The association, therefore, called on the CBN, federal ministry of finance and other financial regulators to urgently intervene to save victims of the loan sharks.

"Intervention Scheme Bosted GDP" – CBN Governor

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

