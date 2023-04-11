CAN Criticizes Peak Milk Over Offensive Easter Advert

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condemned FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC, the maker of Peak Milk, for using an “offensive” advertisement depicting Jesus Christ’s crucifixion.

On Friday, the company posted an Easter message with a picture of a dented tin of Peak Milk pierced on two sides with a nail.

In a statement issued on Monday, CAN General Secretary Joseph Daramola called the advertisement “insensitive, offensive, and unacceptable.”

“Good Friday is a solemn day for Christians all over the world, a day we commemorate the death of our lord and saviour Jesus Christ, who was crucified on the cross for our sins,” Daramola said.

“It is not a day to be used for crass commercial purposes. FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC’s action is not only disrespectful to the Christian faith but also an affront to the millions of Christians in Nigeria and beyond.

“We are deeply disappointed that a company of such repute would stoop so low to exploit the religious sentiments of its customers for profit.

“We are considering sanctions against FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC, including a boycott of their products by our members and all well-meaning Nigerians who share our concerns.

“We call on the company to issue an unreserved apology to the Christian community and withdraw the offensive advert immediately. We recall a similar incident in the past when Sterling Bank Plc. used crucifixion imagery to promote their product.

“We condemned it then, and we condemn it now. We, therefore, urge all companies and organizations to be mindful of the religious and cultural sensitivities of their customers when promoting their products. We will not tolerate any attempt to trivialize or disrespect our faith. Be warned,” CAN said.

Peak Milk replaces ad on Twitter

According to a search done by BizWatch Nigeria, Peak Milk pulled down the ‘offensive’ advert from their Twitter account, replacing it with another image.

https://twitter.com/PeakMilk/status/1644970044693069824?s=20 Peak milk updated its Easter message

