CAN Asks Buhari to Implement 2014 National Conference Report

September 30, 2020

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to revisit the 2014 National Conference Report with a view to using it to address some problems militating against the peace and unity of the country.

The body also wants the federal government to urgently reduce the cost of governance, attend to the plight of poor masses, and check insecurity in the land.

The association also reiterated its call for a total overhauling of the security architecture of the country to inject personnel with fresh ideas that can address all security problems.

In a statement issued yesterday to mark Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary celebration, the President of CAN, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, lamented that successive leaders failed to invest in the future of the country hence the nationwide collapse of infrastructure.

“We call on the government to revisit the 2014 National Conference Report with a view to using it to address some problems militating against the peace and unity of the country.

“We don’t need another conference if there is a political will to implement the report. It should just be sent to the National Assemblies as a template to guide legislative process of better repositioning of Nigeria,” he said.

CAN’s president said the country’s electoral system has remained far from being free, fair, and credible because of thuggery, godfather syndrome and the use of law enforcement agents to intimidate voters in order to win the election.

Ayokunle urged Buhari to immediately sign the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2018, which has been gathering dust on his table since last year.

On insecurity, CAN president said the association is insisting on total overhauling of the security architecture of the country to inject personnel with fresh ideas that can address all security problems.

“There’s no doubt that all at the helm of affairs of our security agencies are doing their best but it seems they have nothing new again to tame the monsters of the security challenges. We are sad that both the security agents and the civilians continue to be killed by insurgents,” he said.

Ayokunle added: “Though we are far from being where we ought and want to be now, the leadership of CAN is fully persuaded that we can still get to where we ought to be if we resolve to fix all these problems, once and for all.”

Source: THISDAY