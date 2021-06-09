Call Off Strike, Open Courts, FG To Judiciary Workers

June 9, 2021 66

Nigerian Government has directed striking judiciary workers to reopen all the courts and the State Houses of Assembly.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, said this is the only condition for the implementation of the Memorandum of Action signed with Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) as well as the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) on May 20 and June 4.

In a statement signed by the spokesman of the ministry, Charles Akpan, the minister lamented the present status of courts and the state assemblies.

“The Federal Government has sadly noted that the MOA between all the stakeholders involved in the JUSUN/ PASAN strike, mainly JUSUN/PASAN, Governors’ Forum and the Presidential Implementation Committee is yet to take effect because of non-compliance by parties.

“We note that the strike has not been called off as of noon, today, June 8, 2021, leading to courts and various State Houses of Assembly still remaining under lock and key contrary to the promise made by the two unions at a further dialogue which was attended by the President of the Nigerian Labour Congress.

“Unfortunately, all federal courts have remained closed notwithstanding the fact that the federal level of Government operates a financial autonomy of the judiciary through the National Judicial Council (NJC) and the National Assembly through the statutory transfer lines,” the statement read.

Ngige noted that with the courts closed, the police and other security agencies cannot prosecute criminals, hoodlums and bandits even as the nation is faced with heightened insecurity.

The Statement added that the ministry will not be happy to be pushed into invoking sections of the Trade Disputes Acts capable of eroding all the gains made so far in the negotiations since May 6, 2021.