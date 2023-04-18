Call for Registration: Sahara Impact Fund Program 2023

Sahara Foundation, the corporate citizenship vehicle for leading energy and infrastructure conglomerate, Sahara Group, is calling on all social innovators and entrepreneurs across Africa including Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Kenya, South Sudan, Rwanda, Uganda, Cameroon, Tanzania, and Zambia, for registration for its Sahara Impact Fund (SIF) program.

The initiative, a strategic partnership between Sahara Foundation and LEAP Africa aims to provide support to business ideas and solutions which will increase access to clean energy and promote sustainable environments.

“The aim of the program is to better equip the young social entrepreneurs to build sustainable businesses which will in turn grow their respective economies, contributing to the growth of the continent at large. We believe that entrepreneurs and game-changing business owners are the backbone of the African economy and are essential to its growth and development. Therefore, our goal is to provide the resources and support they need to succeed while improving lives and livelihood within their communities and across the Africa continent as a whole” Ejiro Gray, Director, Sahara Group Foundation, said.

Eligibility Criteria

SIF is open to African social enterprises and entrepreneurs across the following countries- Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Kenya, South Sudan, Rwanda, Uganda, Cameroon, Tanzania, and Zambia, between the ages of 25-40.

Organisations must have been in existence for at least one year.

Organisations must submit social solutions within the Foundation’s key focus areas of Clean and Affordable Energy and Sustainable Environment.

Nonprofits or social businesses must be registered with their country’s relevant regulatory and government bodies as funding will not be given to cater for that, or to individuals in their personal capacity.

Only technology based innovative solutions with measurable community impact will be considered. submissions must show evidence through provision of web links and other online presence.

All submitted social solutions must have been implemented, must be at the growth stage and have direct beneficiaries. Evidence of claim through pictures, news releases, etc must be documented and shared during the application.

Innovations must show sustainability and scalability.

Guidelines

SIF applications end April 30, 2023.

All entries for this fund must be in English or French.

Only one entry will be accepted per organization. Once an entry has been submitted, no further changes will be accepted.

No entry fee, or payment of any kind is required.

Winners will be announced via our social media channels and awards will be given at our offices in the countries where the competition is held.

Interested social innovators and entrepreneurs can visit https://bit.ly/Sahara_Impact_Fund to apply.