Call for Entry for 3rd Season of The Prestigious FMN-Prize for Innovation Begins

Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (FMN) is delighted to announce the commencement of the third season of the FMN Prize for Innovation (PFI), marking a transformative journey in the food and agro-allied sector. The theme for this season, “Driving Food Self-Sufficiency in Nigeria Through Precision Agriculture,” reflects FMN’s commitment to driving Food self-sufficiency in Nigeria and across the continent.

The FMN Prize for Innovation acknowledges the critical role of innovation in shaping a sustainable food system in Nigeria. The spotlight will be set on visionaries actively contributing to the realization of food self-sufficiency in Nigeria.

From January 15th to February 15th, 2024, innovators and forward-thinkers are invited to register for the FMN Prize for Innovation Season 3. This unique opportunity affords Nigerians an invaluable opportunity to showcase groundbreaking ideas and inventions by players within the food and agro-allied sector in Nigeria.

In recognition of outstanding innovation, winners stand to receive substantial rewards. The first-place winner will be awarded N5,000,000, the second-place winner N3,000,000, and the third-place winner N2,000,000.

All entries will undergo a thorough review by seasoned experts from the agro-allied sector. Beyond recognition, the selected winners will receive invaluable resources and support to foster the sustainability and growth of their businesses.

Speaking on the significance of innovation in achieving a sustainable food future, Mr. Boye Olusanya, the Group’s MD/CEO states, “The FMN – Prize for Innovation is one of the most practical initiatives in Nigeria designed to drive food self-sufficiency in the country. Through the FMN-PFI, the Group has been able to identify, and empower winners of the Prize such that all past winners recorded about 200% growth both in their business and financial outlook. It is an invaluable opportunity for players within the food and agro-allied space in Nigeria to build sustainable businesses and contribute to the Nation’s agenda of food sustenance.”

FMN Prize for Innovation initiative was established to encourage new ideas and innovations in the food and agro-allied sector in Nigeria and across the continent to impact and enable a sustainable food system in Nigeria.

Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (FMN) extends a warm invitation to potential participants and enthusiasts to explore detailed information and register at https://prizeforinnovation.fmnplc.com/.