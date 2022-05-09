fbpx

Call For Applications: The Social & Inclusive Business Camp Opens Its Doors To African Entrepreneurs For The 6th Year Running

May 9, 20220128
The Social & Inclusive Business Camp opens its doors to African entrepreneurs for the 6th year running Marseille, May 9, 2022 – The Social & Inclusive Business Camp (SIBC) has begun searching for its 6th cohort of African entrepreneurs.

Leaders of developing, high-impact companies on the continent have until June 26 to apply for a place on the SIBC 2022! The Social & Inclusive Business Camp has become an unmissable event for high-impact African entrepreneurs and will soon be supporting the next generation of project leaders in scaling up their businesses.

Since 2017, the SIBC has helped nearly 240 entrepreneurs grow through a program that combines innovative training and networking with other entrepreneurs, mentors and potential investors.

A PROGRAM TO BOOST THE GROWTH OF HIGH IMPACT AFRICAN COMPANIES

The SIBC program is supported by the FDA Campus and implemented by a consortium of international partners: I&P Conseil, African Management Institute (AMI), ScaleChanger and StartupBRICS. It has been tailor-made for promoters of ambitious African companies to scale up and lead social and/or inclusive innovations to come up with solutions to address shortcomings in society.

These companies’ impact can stem from either their product or service as well as the inclusiveness of their organisation and their value chain (suppliers, production, distribution, etc.), especially to benefit vulnerable populations (women, disabled people, refugees, etc.).

The SIBC provides its participants with a wide-ranging program to strengthen their skills by focusing on four main areas: leadership development and team composition; scaling up; investment readiness and impact measurement.

These areas are managed in different approaches with a 3-month online training course and individual mentoring from previous participants, and a 1-week intensive boot camp in Marseille, France, in partnership with the EMERGING Valley Summit (an event dedicated to emerging innovations between Europe and Africa) to take a closer look at the pressing issues and gain insight from high-level experts and investors.

Boluwatife Oshadiya
Boluwatife Oshadiya is a graduate of Mass communication with a passion for content creation and digital marketing. He aspires to become a very well known and respected member of his field of study and can be reached via [email protected]

