Calabar Announces Plan to Host Five-day International Trade Fair in April

Arrangements have reached an advanced stage for the hosting of a five-day international trade fair from April 15th to 20th, 2020 in Calabar, the capital of Cross River State, south-south Nigeria.

Joseph Edet, the Managing Director, Summit Hills, Calabar, who is driving preparations to host the event, said that the intention of the Cross River government was to imbue in young people the drive to be enterprising.

Edet said that the fair was being organized with the collaboration of the Calabar Chamber of Commerce, the Ministry of Commerce as well as Nigeria’s Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment.

He said, “Summit Hills is poised to organize Summit Trade Fair tagged ‘Market Square’. Ours is not just a trade fair for only physical goods and services, but an opportunity for providers of digital and virtual goods and services to market their products and services”.

“Summit International Trade Fair would also feature a business clinic designed to encourage young people develop the spirit of enterprise. We plan for an entertainment segment, a 14 kilometre marathon race as well as infuse a tourism component.

Summit Hills is adjacent to Tinapa Resort as such this would be more of business and leisure trade fair,” he hinted.

The Managing Director further disclosed that about one thousand booth would be raised and sold for a minimum of 30,000 naira and maximum of 200,000 naira depending on the size.

On the Summit Hills itself, which is a 367 hectares real estate development in Calabar, the Managing Director said that the Governor, Professor Ben Ayade was poised to transform the Cross River economy by ensuring the expansion of the city through viable socio-economic activities.

According to him, “Governor Ayade is also committed to improve the ease of doing business in the state and has introduced several incentives such as tax reduction, strengthened security, opened up industrial cities and generally created an enabling economic environment for businesses to thrive”.

So, hosting the international trade fair in Summit Hills would give us a huge opportunity to showcase the area to potential investors as well. We are partnering with media organizations to give publicity to the world until the events begins and end.”

Source: VON