CAFFAN Donates COVID-19 Palliatives To State Governments

The Catfish and Allied Fish Farmers Association of Nigeria (CAFFAN), has distributed smoked catfish as COVID-19 palliatives in support of the government’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. The Association made the donations to five states of the country.

The beneficiary states are Lagos, Oyo and Rivers States as well as the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Mr. Oloye Rotimi, National President of CAFFAN, flagged-off the distribution of the smoked fish to the Oyo State Government, at the Oyo State Secretariat.

The CAFFAN National President said the gesture was to support the government in the provision of palliatives to Nigerians in order to cushion the effect of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the states.

Mr. Oloye Rotimi said: “We are here today to answer the clarion call of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, calling for support from organizations and individuals to support the Government in provision of palliative that can be used to alleviate the sufferings of the less privileged in this period of COVID-19 pandemic.”

He further emphasized that the distribution of the smoked catfish was very important at this crucial time, stressing that it is one of the veritable sources of animal protein with complete profile of essential amino acids necessary for body building, rapid cell replication, and development of the body’s immune system.

While calling on the Federal Government and State Governments to include Home-grown Fish as part of items for distribution to all vulnerable and less-privileged Nigerians, Mr. Oloye Rotimi noted that home-grown fish helps in building immune systems that fight against the ravaging effects of diseases.

“Home-grown Fish is a mandatory food item in every home, especially now that various diseases and infections appear to challenge our health and well-being” he said.

The CAFFAN President, however, said that the beneficiaries of the CAFFAN Initiative in their respective states would appreciate the quality of the Home-grown and processed Fish, provided by its members across the country.

The FCT Chapter of CAFFAN, led by its Chairman, Alhaji Hassan Mundu, donated the smoked catfish to the Internally Displaced Persons at the Kuchingoro Kaura Camp, Abuja.

He pointed out that the humanitarian gesture was designed to promote fish as a source of protein to complement carbohydrates and other classes of food.

In a similar vein, the CAFFAN Rivers State Chapter distributed processed catfish to the Rivers State Government as palliative to the less-privileged and vulnerable people in the state. The donation of the smoked catfish to the Rivers State Government was made at the government warehouse/cold room for collections of relief materials.

According to the Rivers State CAFFAN Chairman, Elder Clapton Ogolo, the donation was aimed at ameliorating the sufferings of the less-privileged people due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

CAFFAN, Rivers State Chapter also presented its post COVID-19 plan; while it also entered into a partnership with the government to provide a minimum of 500,000 juveniles to its members at highly subsidized rates, to enable them continue their farming business during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The presentation of the Lagos leg of the CAFFAN donation was held at the Lagos State Agricultural Development Authority. The Lagos State chapter of the donation was led by Mrs. Nurat Atoba, Chairperson of the Lagos State Chapter.

According to CAFFAN, government at all levels should harness the economic value inherent in aquaculture for better yields and a means of diversification of the economy from its over reliance on crude oil.