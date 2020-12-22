fbpx
CAF Notifies Affiliates of Cancellation of FIFA U17, U20 Women's World Cups

CAF Notifies Affiliates of Cancellation of FIFA U17, U20 Women's World Cups

December 22, 2020
CAF Notifies Affiliates Cancellation of FIFA U17, U20 Women’s World Cups

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed that the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) has called off its plans to organize the next edition of FIFA U17 and U20 Women’s World Cups.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) informed all its affiliated national associations in a letter dated December 20, 2020.

READ ALSO: Watch WWE TLC 2020 Highlights As Randy Orton Burns The Fiend To Death

The reason for the cancellation was due to the COVID-19 pandemic

“We regret to inform you that due to the worldwide situation that was strongly affected by the COVID 19 as well as the difficulties all confederations are facing to complete the qualifiers phase, FIFA decided to
cancel both the U17 & U20 Women’s World Cups -2020.

Consequently, the phases of all the continental qualifiers are as well canceled. All member associations affiliated to CAF are kindly requested to take note.” The letter read.

India was billed to host the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup in 2021, while the North American country of Costa Rica was expected to host the 2022 edition of the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup.

About Author

CAF Notifies Affiliates of Cancellation of FIFA U17, U20 Women’s World Cups
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is currently the Editor of BizwatchNigeria.

