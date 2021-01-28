fbpx
Cadbury Posts N172.27m Profit In 2020

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

Capital MarketCOVERNEWSNEWSLETTER

Cadbury Posts N172.27m Profit In 2020

January 28, 202109
Cadbury Posts N172.27m Profits In 2020

Cadbury Nigeria Plc has reported a profit after tax of N172.27m for the one-year period ended December 31, 2020, as contained the company’s unaudited financial report for 2020.

This is 84 percent reduction in profit as against profit of N1.07bn reported by the company in 2019.

Profit before tax stood at N246.67million in 2020 as against N1.54bn in 2019.

Also, cost of sales stood at N29.64bn from N31bn in 2019.

However, revenue declined by 10 per cent from N39.33bn to N35.41bn in 2020.

Analyses of the report indicated that the 10 percent decline in the revenue of Cadbury Nigeria Plc in 2020 was caused by a decrease in domestic and export sales of the company in the previous, which greatly impacted impacted revenue and profits of the beverage manufacturer.

Related tags :

About Author

Cadbury Posts N172.27m Profit In 2020
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

NEWSLETTERTop 7...
February 5, 20190110

Top 7 Things That A Coaching Leader Does

Coaching is the language of leadership – it is the way great leaders think, process information and engage the people they influence. Coaching is therefore something that successful leaders do each da
Read More
Niger State Civil Servants COVERCOVID-19 NewsNEWSLETTER
March 24, 20200109

Coronavirus: Niger State Civil Servants to Stay at Home

The Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello, has directed all civil servants to stay at home. He ordered civil servants, from level 1-12, to stay off work except those providing essential services. The g
Read More
Nigeria Records 1,354 New Cases of COVID-19 COVID-19 NewsNEWSLETTER
September 16, 2020082

Nigeria Records 90 New Cases of COVID-19

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 90 new cases of the novel coronavirus, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said. In a late-night tweet, the health agency also confirmed the country reported five new de
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon