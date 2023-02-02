Cadbury Nigeria Announces N946m Profit In 2022

Cadbury Nigeria Plc has announced N946 million profit after tax for the year ended December 31, 2022, unaudited results, an increase of 110.22% from N450 million reported in the corresponding period of 2021.

The multinational company announced a turnover of N55.21 billion in 2022, representing an increase of 30.3 percent over N42.37 billion recorded in the same period in 2021.

The company’s recently released unaudited financial highlights for the full year 2022 (covering the period January 2022 to December 2022), also indicated that its gross profit grew from N6.48 billion in 2021, to N7.76billion in 2022, representing an increase of 19.87.

Its Managing Director, Mrs. Oyeyimika Adeboye in a statement said Cadbury Nigeria has continued to push the boundaries to sustain its current growth trajectory in a tough business environment.