CACOVID To Spend ₦100 billion on Renovation of 44 Police Stations, Police Equipment

Following the destructions of Police Stations across the nation by hoodlums during the Endsars protest in October, the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) revealed its plans to renovate and purchase equipment for the affected stations.

The group on Wednesday opined that it will use ₦100 billion to purchase equipment for the Police and renovate the 44 police stations.

The Co-Chair of CACOVID and Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele at a briefing in Lagos gave an account of the group’s activities.

According to him, the group has received ₦43.272 billion as a donation from members of the private sector and spent ₦43.272 billion on various interventions, such as ₦28.7 billion on food relief as palliatives to 1.7 million households, translating to or eight million Nigerians.

Emefiele also unveiled plans to empower four million youths with ₦25 billion employment programme.