CACOVID Distances Itself From BUA’s Vaccine Donation

February 9, 2021 305

The Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) has distanced itself from claims that BUA Group’s procured and donated one million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to the Nigerian government.

BUA Group had issued a statement on Monday stating that it had through the AfreximBank vaccine programme and collaboration with CACOVID, secured one million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the company’s statement the vaccines would be distributed to Nigerians free of charge.

However, in a statement by the CACOVID operations committee, the coalition denied that BUA would singlehandedly secure the doses, adding that purchase of the vaccine cannot be done by individuals or companies, but only through the federal government.

READ ALSO: Cryptocurrency Breeding Terrorism, Money Laundering, Others – CBN

According to CACOVID, the agreement was that $100 million would be contributed for the purchase of one million doses, in order to ensure that Nigeria meets up with the February 8 deadline for the down payment on the first tranche.

“CACOVID is dismayed to learn of reports on social media today alleging that BUA is singlehandedly purchasing 1 million Covid-19 vaccine doses for Nigeria. Alhaji Abdulsamad must have been misquoted because these claims are not factual as CACOVID operates on a collegiate fund contribution model. There is no agreement between BUA, CACOVID and Afreximbank,” the statement reads.

“During the CACOVID weekly call of February 8th, Governor Emefiele, relayed to the larger group a call that he held with Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Herbert Wigwe with Afreximbank President, Benedict Oramah, on Sunday Feb 7th.

President Oramah briefed the 3 CACOVID leaders on the $2 billion facility the Bank has set up with the African Union Vaccine taskforce to purchase vaccines for the African Continent.

READ ALSO: Rosabon Rolls Out N10bn Funding For Small, Big, Business

The allocation for Nigeria has been capped at 42 million doses. President Oramah explained that 1 million doses were ready for shipment to Nigeria in the next 2 weeks if a down payment was made by today, February 8th.

“At today’s meeting, CACOVID leadership agreed to contribute $100 million to procure vaccines for Nigeria, these 1 million doses from Afreximbank worth $3.45 million, being the very first tranche. CACOVID will purchase vaccines through other credible and subsidised mechanisms such as COVAX.

“The vaccines will be delivered to Nigeria and distributed through the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA).

“CACOVID would like the Nigerian public to understand that vaccine purchase is only possible through the Federal Government of Nigeria, and that no individual or company can purchase vaccines directly from any legitimate and recognised manufacturer.”