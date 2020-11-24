BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSNEWSLETTER

CAC To Implement CAMA On January 1, 2021

November 24, 2020019

The implementation of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) will commence on January 1, 2021, according to the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

CAMA, which repealed and replaced the extant Companies and Allied Matters Act, 1990, was signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari in August.

But the law became a subject of controversy within Christendom as some clerics argued that it is targeted at churches.

David Oyedepo, presiding bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide, had said the law was borne out of the government’s jealousy for the church.

In a Twitter post on Monday, CAC said it is putting every mechanism in place to commence the implementation of CAMA on the first day of 2021.

The law stipulates that religious bodies and charity organisations will be regulated by the registrar-general of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and a minister.

CAMA 2020 provides that the commission may by order, suspend the trustees of an association or a religious body and appoint an interim manager or managers to coordinate its affairs where it reasonably believes that there has been any misconduct or mismanagement, or where the affairs of the association are being run fraudulently or where it is necessary or desirable for the purpose of public interest.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo had earlier counselled church leaders who are aggrieved over CAMA 2020 to approach the national assembly.

Azuka Azinge is the acting registrar-general of CAC.

