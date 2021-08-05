fbpx

CAC Shares Plan For Improved Service Delivery, Revenue Generation

August 5, 20210105
The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) will improve its service delivery and revenue generation as contained in a resolution at its 2021 Management retreat in Kaduna.

Alhaji Garba Abubakar, CAC Registrar General, disclosed this in a statement by Rasheed Mahe, CAC’s Head Media Unit, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Abubakar made this known when he received the report of the Retreat Committee headed by Duke Ukaga, Director Public Affairs of the commission.

He reiterated his commitment to continue to pursue continuous improvement of the Commission’s operations in line with the ease of doing business policy of the present administration.

Abubakar lauded the excellent job of the committee and urged members to continue to offer selfless service to the Commission at all times.

He also expressed delight that the retreat was a huge success, noting that far reaching decisions were reached at the two-day event.

Also, Ukaga applauded the registrar general for the tremendous support, guidance and cooperation during the retreat.

Ukaga, therefore, pledged the committee’s readiness to continue to offer selfless service to the Commission and the Nation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2021 CAC retreat was tagged “Digital Economy: The Role of Corporate Affairs Commission.

About Author

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

