CAC Completes Incorporation Of New NNPC Limited

September 30, 2021070
No Petrol Price Increase In June - NNPC

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) on Wednesday stated that it has completed the incorporation of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited.

The establishment of NNPC Limited is one of the provisions in the new Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

The Registrar-General of CAC, Garba Abubakar, made this known at the quarterly meeting of heads of agencies in the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment.

He noted that the registration was completed the same day when the government fulfilled all requirements set for the incorporation of the NNPC Limited.

READ ALSO: Gabjabiamila Urges RMAFC To Review Revenue Allocation Without Sentiments

The CAC has retained the NNPC Towers on Central Business District, Herbert Macaulay Way, Abuja as the business address on its website and indicated that the new company was registered on September 22, 2021 with Registration Number 1843987.

The two Persons with Significant Control (PSC) of the company are the Ministry of Petroleum Incorporated and the Ministry of Finance Incorporated.

The company is expected to take off within six months as stipulated in the PIA, as part of the ongoing reforms of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

CAC Completes Incorporation Of New NNPC Limited
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

