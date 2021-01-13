BVN-Generated NINs Will Not Be Linked To SIMS – NIMC

January 13, 2021 29

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has informed Nigerians that National Identity Numbers (NIN) generated through Bank Verification Numbers will not be linked to their Subscriber Identification Modules (SIM).

The commission stated this on its official Twitter handle @nimc_ng, directing individuals who have NINs generated through their BVN to visit any of its offices for the validation of their NIN.

It tweeted, “You must complete your NIN registration even if your BVN has generated a NIN.

“If your NIN was generated due to the BVN record harmonisation with the National Identity Database, you will not have access to the NIMC mobile app and your NIN-SIM integration will be invalid.

“Kindly visit an enrollment centre to complete your NIN registration.”

Nigerians across the country have thronged to NIMC offices to register and get their NIN as directed by the government.

On December 15, 2020, the federal government directed all Nigerians to link their NINs to their SIMs else their lines will be deactivated.

The initial order stated that any SIM that was not linked to a NIN would be deactivated on December 30, 2020.

However, the deadline was extended to January 19, 2021, for those with a NIN and February 9 for those without.