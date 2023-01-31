Buy Your JAMB ePins On Interswitch Platforms And Get Rewarded

As the JAMB UTME exam date draws near, prospective candidates may be looking to get registered before the UTME registration ends on February 14th. Students are required to create a JAMB profile and purchase their ePIN to be eligible to sit for the qualification exam and to make this easier, Nigeria’s leading payments company, Interswitch, has made provisions for prospective students to register and get rewarded.

The sale of ePINs commenced on Saturday, January 14, 2022, on Interswitch-enabled platforms, including on Quickteller Mobile App/Web, Quickteller Paypoint (Agents), and Interswitch Webpay on JAMB’s website. Students who go to these platforms to get their ePINs will be rewarded with free tutorials that will run weeks prior to the date of the exam.

Announcing its partnership with uLesson in preparing prospective candidates for the JAMB examination, Interswitch noted that the tutorials will hold virtually across the country and will cover relevant subjects such as Mathematics, English, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Literature-in-English, Economics, and Financial Accounting.

+To benefit from the tutorials, eligible students are advised to purchase their ePINs on Interswitch to access the FREE tutorials which will be delivered on the uLesson platform. These extra classes will facilitate their entry into their chosen universities. uLesson Online learning is an educational platform that allows students to learn subjects relevant to the curriculum in Nigeria via the internet.

The tutorials will help in boosting the confidence of students. Eligible students will also take part in mock exams on the uLesson platform to prepare them in advance for likely questions in the JAMB examination. Interested candidates can register to be enrolled in the tutorials on: interswitchgroup.com/jambepin

There’s more; the reward program is not exclusively set aside for the students. Quickteller has also made provisions for Quickteller Paypoint agents who make sales of JAMB ePINs on their platforms, giving them attractive commissions on each sale made.

The variety of platforms made available by Interswitch for students to get their ePIN and subsequently get rewarded contributes to the ease with which these students can get registered before the closing registration date of February 14, 2023.

The reward program will provide an avenue for many students who cannot access a wide range of study resources. uLesson, Nigeria’s leading EdTech platform provides a plethora of top-quality learning resources, tutors, features, and practice materials to ensure the students are well-prepared for the examinations.

Supporting young people’s personal and communal growth like this reward programme is a testament to Interswitch’s commitment to ensuring that the life of every Nigerian is impacted positively.