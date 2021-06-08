fbpx
Businesses In Local Community To Get Govt Support For ‘Better Growth’

June 8, 2021
The Lagos State Government has declared support for businesses in Iruland, Lagos, as that would stimulate ‘better growth’ for the community.

Stating this was the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at the Year Coronation Anniversary of Oba Omogbolahan Lawal (Abisogun II) as the 15th Oniru of Iru, Victoria Island, Lagos, according to NAN.

The governor said, “How I wish that they have more lands, how I wish they can extend into the Atlantic so that they can create a bigger kingdom for his people.

“Even within what he has, I know that he will transform this place into an enviable location that all of us in Lagos and Nigeria will truly be proud of.

“The waterfront, the economic activities that are happening there, the commercial hub that is happening also on the waterways, we have discussed this and we said as a state government, we will continue to help.

“It is only when you bring development to local communities like this, that people can see better growth.”

